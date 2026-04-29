Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,795 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 50,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $55,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Dbs Bank raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Down 0.3%

PYPL opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

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