Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,612 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,193 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.59% of Arcellx worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $10,243,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 276,051 shares in the company, valued at $31,447,729.92. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Arcellx from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered Arcellx from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Arcellx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $115.13.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 1,027.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc NASDAQ: ACLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX - Free Report).

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