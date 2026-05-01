Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $21.26 Million Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.00% of Ingevity worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 51.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.25%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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