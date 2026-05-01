Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $21.46 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $402,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $187,488,000 after acquiring an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $264,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,590 shares of company stock valued at $62,508,690. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $262.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $187.77 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.50. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

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