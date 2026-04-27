Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $219.76 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,847 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,393 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $219,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.35.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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