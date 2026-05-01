Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Martin Marietta Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $620.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $522.86 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson set a $680.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $780.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Further Reading

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