Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $27.27 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 394,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in CBRE Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 30,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $179.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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