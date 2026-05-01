Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $27.55 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,519 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of -198.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $268.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is -479.47%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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