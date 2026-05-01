Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $28.90 Million Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,128 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.16% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,577,777 shares of the company's stock worth $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,296 shares of the company's stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 263,359 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,348,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 824,514 shares of the company's stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 209,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company's stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.66 and a beta of -2.81. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Key Headlines Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

See Also

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