Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $53.50 Million Stock Position in American States Water Company $AWR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 164,559 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.91% of American States Water worth $53,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of American States Water by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 14,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $164.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.82 million. Analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American States Water's dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

Further Reading

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