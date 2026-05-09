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Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $538,000 Position in Indivior PLC $INDV

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Indivior logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its Indivior stake by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 14,982 shares worth about $538,000.
  • Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive, with Indivior carrying a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of $39.33. Several analysts recently reiterated or raised targets, including HC Wainwright lifting its target to $48.
  • Indivior reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $317 million, and the stock has traded near its 52-week high after opening at $39.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,481 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Indivior were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Indivior by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. Zacks Research raised Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Indivior from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Indivior has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Indivior

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $41.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 219.26%. Analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Indivior news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $177,842.52. This trade represents a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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