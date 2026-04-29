Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $56.03 Million Position in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,527 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.67% of CG Oncology worth $56,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,834 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CG Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CG Oncology from $65.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CG Oncology from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Read Our Latest Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Performance

CGON opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 15,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,138,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,138,956. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CG Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CG Oncology wasn't on the list.

While CG Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here