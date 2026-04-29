Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $70.13 Million Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,449 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.38% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $70,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 223.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,504,000 after buying an additional 1,047,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $672,357,000 after buying an additional 370,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,719,000 after buying an additional 353,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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