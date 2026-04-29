Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $96.96 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,290 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.66% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $96,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,074 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 75.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,003,000 after acquiring an additional 622,618 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BridgeBio Pharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 64,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $4,211,425.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,868.43. This represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 237,084 shares of company stock valued at $16,634,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.71 million. The business's revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Further Reading

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