Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,955 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from PACCAR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. PACCAR's payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: PACCAR reported Q1 results that topped consensus (EPS beat, revenue beat) and management emphasized margin-driven upside—this supports near-term profit improvement expectations for the truck cycle. Read More.

PACCAR reported Q1 results that topped consensus (EPS beat, revenue beat) and management emphasized margin-driven upside—this supports near-term profit improvement expectations for the truck cycle. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings presentation reinforce that margins (not just volumes) can drive earnings recovery, which investors often reward more quickly than slow volume rebounds. Read More.

Company commentary and the earnings presentation reinforce that margins (not just volumes) can drive earnings recovery, which investors often reward more quickly than slow volume rebounds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PACCAR raised its quarterly dividend to $0.35 (6.1% increase), signaling confidence in free cash flow and supporting income-oriented investor demand for the shares.

PACCAR raised its quarterly dividend to $0.35 (6.1% increase), signaling confidence in free cash flow and supporting income-oriented investor demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Truist nudged its price target up to $126 (maintained a Hold), which is a modest endorsement of the company's near-term prospects and may temper downside risk. Read More.

Truist nudged its price target up to $126 (maintained a Hold), which is a modest endorsement of the company's near-term prospects and may temper downside risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry supplier LKQ reported a mix of revenue beats but margin pressure from tariffs, costs and softer claims demand—this highlights potential aftermarket/parts-cost risks that could flow through to truck OEM margins, an indirect factor for PACCAR. Read More.

Industry supplier LKQ reported a mix of revenue beats but margin pressure from tariffs, costs and softer claims demand—this highlights potential aftermarket/parts-cost risks that could flow through to truck OEM margins, an indirect factor for PACCAR. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its PCAR price target from $150 to $140 despite keeping an Overweight rating — a lower target can weigh on sentiment even though the bank still sees upside vs. current levels. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,394. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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