Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745,936 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.10% of NU worth $79,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NU by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NU by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 540,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in NU by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.46.

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NU Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NU opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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