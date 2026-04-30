Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

More Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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