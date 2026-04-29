Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,506 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.18% of Datadog worth $85,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 99.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 923,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 45.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after purchasing an additional 840,633 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Down 0.8%

Datadog stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 424.35, a P/E/G ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $206,607.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $5,655,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,516,731.24. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 574,639 shares of company stock worth $69,585,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here