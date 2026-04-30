Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 40,634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,117 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $41,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $268,194,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $2,098,644.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,401.76. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.45 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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