Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 936,388 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.00% of Autodesk worth $503,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock valued at $364,076,000 after acquiring an additional 273,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company's stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 946,476 shares of the software company's stock worth $280,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.4%

Autodesk stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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