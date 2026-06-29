Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 10,438.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,784,386 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.56% of Donaldson worth $152,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Donaldson alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,094.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $163,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,105,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:DCI opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donaldson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donaldson wasn't on the list.

While Donaldson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here