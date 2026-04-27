Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,699 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $229,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Business Wire: Q3 Results

Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Reuters: Beauty Demand Strength

Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.)

Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. P&G Press Release / Slides

Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. Negative Sentiment: P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Benzinga: $150M Hit

P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side desks trimmed price targets and highlighted input-cost risks (resin, energy), which tempers upside and keeps valuation scrutiny on the stock. MarketScreener: PT Adjustments

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PG opened at $148.11 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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