Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,844,000 after buying an additional 175,102 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,970,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $241,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.5%

O opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.78%.

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

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Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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