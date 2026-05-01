Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of Yum China worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,131,822 shares of the company's stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,734,295 shares of the company's stock worth $203,196,000 after acquiring an additional 591,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 497,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.17. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.83%.Yum China's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,312,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,905.28. This represents a 72.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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