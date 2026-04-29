Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,101,598 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,928 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,101,598 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.25% of Edison International worth $57,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2,970.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 71.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $113,989,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Edison International

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core earnings and revenue grew year-over-year: adjusted (core) EPS was $1.42 and revenue rose ~7.7% YoY, showing underlying operational improvement. EIX Surpasses Q1 Estimates

Core earnings and revenue grew year-over-year: adjusted (core) EPS was $1.42 and revenue rose ~7.7% YoY, showing underlying operational improvement. Positive Sentiment: Higher electricity rates supported profit growth this quarter, a structural tailwind for utility margins and near-term revenue. Reuters: Profit Growth on Rising Rates

Higher electricity rates supported profit growth this quarter, a structural tailwind for utility margins and near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its core EPS growth outlook for 2026, which supports medium-term earnings visibility. TipRanks: Affirms 2026 Outlook

Management reiterated its core EPS growth outlook for 2026, which supports medium-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Different outlets frame the EPS result differently: some outlets report the $1.42 as a beat vs certain consensus figures, while others note it missed a higher Street consensus, creating mixed headlines that can amplify intraday volatility. MarketBeat: Q1 Release & Call

Different outlets frame the EPS result differently: some outlets report the $1.42 as a beat vs certain consensus figures, while others note it missed a higher Street consensus, creating mixed headlines that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $5.90–$6.20, slightly below the consensus (~$6.11), which likely drove downward pressure as investors adjust forward valuations. Press Release / Guidance

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $5.90–$6.20, slightly below the consensus (~$6.11), which likely drove downward pressure as investors adjust forward valuations. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP net income fell substantially YoY (net income and EPS were lower vs the prior-year quarter), a reminder of volatility from one-time items and rate/timing effects that can compress near-term profitability metrics. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Edison International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EIX opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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