Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 233,093 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 233,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Integer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 50,787.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integer by 885.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Integer by 81.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 766,055 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $28,459,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Integer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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