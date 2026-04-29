Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 24,011 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $96,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $982,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,412,099.60. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $1,656,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,817,576.92. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,401 shares of company stock worth $56,878,168 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting bullish sentiment and momentum. Read More.

Analysts have been lifting price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting bullish sentiment and momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist and other firms raised targets (Truist to $278; Wolfe and others also boosted guidance-based PTs), adding institutional weight to the rally. Read More.

Truist and other firms raised targets (Truist to $278; Wolfe and others also boosted guidance-based PTs), adding institutional weight to the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from AI/industrial chip demand and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting upside expectations for TXN shares. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from AI/industrial chip demand and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting upside expectations for TXN shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator—small revenue impact but reinforces TI’s education franchise and recurring revenue streams. Read More.

Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator—small revenue impact but reinforces TI’s education franchise and recurring revenue streams. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deep dives and write‑ups are highlighting TXN’s international revenue mix and data‑center relevance; useful context for medium‑term estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Deep dives and write‑ups are highlighting TXN’s international revenue mix and data‑center relevance; useful context for medium‑term estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets warn the chip rally has broadened valuations; that raises headline risk even as TI’s fundamentals improve—investors may rotate between names. Read More.

Some outlets warn the chip rally has broadened valuations; that raises headline risk even as TI’s fundamentals improve—investors may rotate between names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large share sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi sold ~40,541 shares), which can prompt short‑term pressure and concern about near‑term liquidity or diversification moves. Read More.

Significant insider selling disclosed this week: multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large share sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi sold ~40,541 shares), which can prompt short‑term pressure and concern about near‑term liquidity or diversification moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some major firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley coverage noted in the press) remain cautious despite the rally, highlighting that not all analysts are fully on board; mixed analyst tone can sap momentum. Read More.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here