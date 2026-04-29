Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 27,163 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,478 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,163 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $97,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,010.16 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,470.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.97 by $1.53. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,742.43.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Trending Headlines about Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results materially beat expectations — FICO reported robust Q2 revenue (~$691.7M, +38.7% YoY) and an EPS beat in several reports, showing strong top‑line growth and margin expansion that support upside to earnings. Article Title

Quarterly results materially beat expectations — FICO reported robust Q2 revenue (~$691.7M, +38.7% YoY) and an EPS beat in several reports, showing strong top‑line growth and margin expansion that support upside to earnings. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability and cash flow were strong — reports highlight big YoY gains in gross and operating profit, higher operating cash flow and a cash position increase, which reduce execution risk and support shareholder returns. Article Title

Underlying profitability and cash flow were strong — reports highlight big YoY gains in gross and operating profit, higher operating cash flow and a cash position increase, which reduce execution risk and support shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $1,416 target — a vote of confidence that may support the stock over time but is not market‑moving by itself. Article Title

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $1,416 target — a vote of confidence that may support the stock over time but is not market‑moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman/Barron's include FICO among AI services winners — positive thematic coverage that could lift sentiment if AI revenue contributions accelerate. Article Title

Goldman/Barron's include FICO among AI services winners — positive thematic coverage that could lift sentiment if AI revenue contributions accelerate. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance (40.450) came in slightly below consensus (40.540) even as revenue guidance was roughly in line — the small EPS miss vs. street expectations likely trimmed some after‑hours enthusiasm.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance (40.450) came in slightly below consensus (40.540) even as revenue guidance was roughly in line — the small EPS miss vs. street expectations likely trimmed some after‑hours enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: ROE and capital structure signals and insider selling — the company reported an unusual negative return on equity metric and filings show notable insider share sales and institutional rebalancing; both can weigh on investor confidence. Article Title

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here