Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 30,062 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,308 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,062 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.80.

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United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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