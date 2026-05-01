Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 48,596 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,610 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 48,596 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Reuters: Chipotle reports surprise quarterly sales rise

Q1 revenue beat and comps turned positive — Chipotle reported $3.09–3.10B in Q1 revenue (around +7.4% y/y) and a +0.5% comparable-restaurant sales gain driven by higher transactions, signaling demand stabilization after prior weakness. Investors are treating the traffic inflection as the biggest near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Yahoo: Chipotle to test happy hour tacos

Menu and pricing experiments gaining traction — Management highlighted protein-heavy menu uptake and is testing promotions (e.g., happy-hour tacos) aimed at bringing back cautious diners and improving frequency. These initiatives help explain the revenue beat and support a bull case for reacceleration. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. QuiverQuant: Q1 revenue tops expectations

Capital returns and growth remain active — The company continues meaningful buybacks and is opening new units (including Chipotlanes), which supports EPS recovery and long-term unit economics cited by bulls. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Benzinga: analyst moves

Mixed analyst reactions — Several shops raised or reaffirmed targets (Citigroup to $46 buy; RBC/TD Cowen/BTIG reiterations), while others trimmed targets modestly (Barclays, Piper Sandler). The net effect is divergent price targets around the mid-$30s–$50s range, keeping sentiment split. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. 247WallSt: high-end bull case

Positive press and bullish commentary — Several outlets and bull-case pieces argue the company has found levers to regain growth, framing the quarter as the start of a recovery rather than a full turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Zacks: margins slide

Profitability pressures and EPS decline — Operating margin compressed (to ~12.9% from ~16.7% y/y) and adjusted EPS fell to $0.24 (in line with estimates but down from prior-year levels), highlighting cost headwinds (labor, operating). That keeps valuation and margin recovery a key risk. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/critical takes persist — Some analysts and commentators continue to call out structural concerns (weaker comps in prior quarters, rich multiples vs. growth) and have reiterated sell or negative views, which could cap upside if operational momentum stalls. Seeking Alpha: bearish view

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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