Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 533,732 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,954 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 533,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 2.57% of Stantec worth $276,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,873,421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 152,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,469,545 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $266,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,566,821 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,584,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stantec Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:STN opened at $89.35 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stantec's payout ratio is 23.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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