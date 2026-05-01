Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 80,113 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.06.

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ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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