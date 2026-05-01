Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 80,113 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is 76.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE
Trending Headlines about ONEOK
Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised 2026 outlook and projected a stronger cash-flow profile — ONEOK projected a 2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint of $8.25B and raised its net income outlook to $3.5B, signaling stronger underlying operations and supporting higher valuation expectations. ONEOK projects 2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint of $8.25B as it raises net income outlook to $3.5B
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell-side support intact — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target modestly to $98 but kept an "overweight" stance, implying continued buy-side conviction and near-term upside. These price target notes from Wells Fargo
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts nudging estimates higher — US Capital Advisors lifted FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts slightly, reflecting modestly improved earnings visibility. This supports improving consensus expectations. US Capital Advisors raises EPS estimates for ONEOK
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition — ONEOK was featured in a list of top infrastructure stocks, which can attract investor attention from income and infrastructure-focused funds. 8 Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy with Highest Upside Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed — several firms have updated forecasts after Q1, producing a range of takes rather than a consensus directional shift. Watch next-week analyst notes for conviction changes. These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ONEOK Following Q1 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend timetable note — ONEOK will soon trade ex-dividend, a detail that can influence short-term demand from income investors but is not a fundamental change. Four Days Left Until ONEOK Trades Ex-Dividend
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed consensus — ONEOK reported EPS below expectations ($1.23 vs. ~1.29–1.32), which can temper enthusiasm despite raised guidance; investors may focus on the EPS miss when judging near-term multiples. ONEOK Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.23
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side skepticism — Scotiabank cut its view, calling ONEOK a less compelling value versus other liquids names, which could weigh on relative-performance buyers. ONEOK cut at Scotiabank as less compelling value proposition vs other liquids names
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen's view signals limited near-term upside — TD Cowen raised its target to $85 but kept a "hold" stance, implying potential downside from current levels and caution among some analysts. TD Cowen price target update
ONEOK Company Profile
(Free Report
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ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.
ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.
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