Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 34,763 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,619,000. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Pensionfund PDN purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.2%

LXP stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Further Reading

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