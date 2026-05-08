Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,335 ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $300.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $331.57 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $346.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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