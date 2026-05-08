Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,883 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Omnicell worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Omnicell's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Omnicell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicell from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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