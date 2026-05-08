Pier Capital LLC Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,972 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics comprises approximately 2.6% of Pier Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Clearwater Analytics worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,797,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 365,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,082,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 207,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,855,174.08. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 780,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,358,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clearwater Analytics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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