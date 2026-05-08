Pier Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 397,105 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Canada Goose worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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