Pier Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,888 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 241,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,019,985.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,430,992.08. The trade was a 41.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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