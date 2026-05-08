Pier Capital LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 426,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company's stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,140,543 shares of the company's stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 2,867,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 858.2% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,099,053 shares of the company's stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 1,879,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,687,082 shares of the company's stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,547,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 82.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,407,848 shares of the company's stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 1,545,051 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.64.

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More Shoals Technologies Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.27%.Shoals Technologies Group's revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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