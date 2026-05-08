Pier Capital LLC Invests $6.59 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company's stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company's stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company's stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,204,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,421,427.13. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,243,746.40. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $105.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $105.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $151.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report).

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