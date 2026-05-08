Pier Capital LLC Purchases 16,894 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,700. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $153.39 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Houlihan Lokey's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLI

More Houlihan Lokey News

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (16.7% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record timetable in early June — this boosts yield (~1.8%) and returns cash to shareholders, supporting investor demand.

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (16.7% increase), with an ex‑dividend/record timetable in early June — this boosts yield (~1.8%) and returns cash to shareholders, supporting investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal‑year revenue grew to $2.62B from $2.39B a year earlier, showing annual top‑line expansion despite a weaker quarter. Business Wire: Fiscal Year and Q4 Results

Fiscal‑year revenue grew to $2.62B from $2.39B a year earlier, showing annual top‑line expansion despite a weaker quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target from $177 to $172 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest downgrade that still implies upside vs. the current share level. Benzinga: KBW Price Target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target from $177 to $172 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest downgrade that still implies upside vs. the current share level. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets published transcripts, metric breakdowns and valuation pieces assessing the quarter and HLI's multiple; these provide color but no material guidance change so far. Examples: earnings call transcript and valuation writeups. Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts and outlets published transcripts, metric breakdowns and valuation pieces assessing the quarter and HLI's multiple; these provide color but no material guidance change so far. Examples: earnings call transcript and valuation writeups. Negative Sentiment: Core near‑term catalyst: Q4 results missed estimates — EPS of $1.63 vs. consensus ~ $1.79–$1.84 and revenue of ~$636M vs. est. ~$679M. Revenue fell ~4.6% year‑over‑year and quarterly profitability softened, which is the primary reason for downward estimate revisions and investor caution. Zacks: HLI Misses Q4 Estimates

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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