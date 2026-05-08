Pier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,235 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 42,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

More Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: ADPT reported EPS of -$0.13 vs. consensus -$0.16 and revenue of $70.9M (well above estimates), with revenue up ~35% year-over-year — a near-term fundamental catalyst that supports the rally. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 results beat expectations: ADPT reported EPS of -$0.13 vs. consensus -$0.16 and revenue of $70.9M (well above estimates), with revenue up ~35% year-over-year — a near-term fundamental catalyst that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a "Buy" and kept a $22 price target, implying roughly ~50% upside from current levels — supportive analyst conviction from a firm with a higher PT. BTIG Buy Rating Reaffirmed

BTIG reaffirmed a "Buy" and kept a $22 price target, implying roughly ~50% upside from current levels — supportive analyst conviction from a firm with a higher PT. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim also reaffirmed its "Buy" rating with a $21 target, backing continued upside expectations based on the company’s growth trajectory. Guggenheim Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Guggenheim also reaffirmed its "Buy" rating with a $21 target, backing continued upside expectations based on the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcripts and coverage are available for deeper detail on guidance, margin drivers and commercialization progress — useful for investors but not new headline catalysts by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings-call transcripts and coverage are available for deeper detail on guidance, margin drivers and commercialization progress — useful for investors but not new headline catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $21 to $19 (still an Overweight rating), signaling slightly reduced near-term expectations; that cut partially offsets the positive analyst actions. Price Target Cut to $19 by JPMorgan

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 470,266 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,193,403.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,522,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,503.86. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 63,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $831,066.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 272,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,592,130.67. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,417,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,153,000. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $14.69 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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