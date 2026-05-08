Pier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xometry worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $4,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xometry by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company's stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Xometry by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,565 shares of the company's stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Xometry by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,038 shares of the company's stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $2,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,136 shares in the company, valued at $636,014.72. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,757.25. This trade represents a 50.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,491 shares of company stock worth $2,997,263. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group raised their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

More Xometry News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Xometry posted $0.12 EPS (beat ~$0.07 consensus) and $205.1M revenue, up ~36% year-over-year, signaling accelerating marketplace demand. Xometry Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results

Record Q1 results — Xometry posted $0.12 EPS (beat ~$0.07 consensus) and $205.1M revenue, up ~36% year-over-year, signaling accelerating marketplace demand. Positive Sentiment: Strategic Siemens partnership and investment — Siemens will embed Xometry’s AI-native manufacturability, pricing and sourcing intelligence into Siemens Xcelerator and is making an approximately $50M minority investment, expanding Xometry’s reach into Siemens’ global engineering customer base. Siemens and Xometry partner to bring expanded AI-native supply chain intelligence to Siemens Xcelerator

Strategic Siemens partnership and investment — Siemens will embed Xometry’s AI-native manufacturability, pricing and sourcing intelligence into Siemens Xcelerator and is making an approximately $50M minority investment, expanding Xometry’s reach into Siemens’ global engineering customer base. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 revenue target — management issued revenue guidance of $214M–$216M for Q2 versus consensus near $197.6M, implying continued demand strength and near-term revenue upside. Xometry Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results

Raised Q2 revenue target — management issued revenue guidance of $214M–$216M for Q2 versus consensus near $197.6M, implying continued demand strength and near-term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations — consensus still models a negative full-year EPS (around -$0.21), so the market will watch whether margin progress and the Siemens relationship convert into sustained profitability.

Analyst expectations — consensus still models a negative full-year EPS (around -$0.21), so the market will watch whether margin progress and the Siemens relationship convert into sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and financial metrics remain a risk — Xometry reported a negative net margin (~-8.99%) and negative ROE, and the company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis; execution risk remains as it scales. Listen to Conference Call / Earnings

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

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