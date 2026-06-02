Pincus Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,947 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares during the last quarter. Vantus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE TSM opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $192.20 and a one year high of $449.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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