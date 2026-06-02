Pincus Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,675 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,675 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pincus Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $687.96 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.48 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $650.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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