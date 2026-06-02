Pincus Capital Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Pincus Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,135,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $952,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Article Title

J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Article Title

Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted the stock has slipped in the short term, implying some near-term profit-taking as investors digest the large year-to-date move and weigh whether upside is already reflected in the price. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $538.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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