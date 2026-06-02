Pincus Capital Management LP Invests $501,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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