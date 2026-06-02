Pincus Capital Management LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Zoetis makes up about 1.4% of Pincus Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ZTS opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued class-action alerts related to Zoetis shareholders who purchased stock between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, signaling rising litigation risk and possible financial exposure for the company. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued class-action alerts related to Zoetis shareholders who purchased stock between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, signaling rising litigation risk and possible financial exposure for the company. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis and some executives made misleading statements, including claims that generic safety and competition warnings failed to disclose specific known risks, which could hurt confidence in management and future disclosures. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis and some executives made misleading statements, including claims that generic safety and competition warnings failed to disclose specific known risks, which could hurt confidence in management and future disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: One market piece noted Zoetis as among the most oversold S&P 500 stocks so far in 2026, which may suggest the stock has already absorbed some negative expectations, but the item itself does not provide a fresh operational catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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