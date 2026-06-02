Free Trial
→ Read this warning immediately (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Pincus Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Vertiv logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pincus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. during the fourth quarter, purchasing 4,675 shares valued at about $757,000.
  • Vertiv posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.17 beating estimates and revenue of $2.65 billion, up 30.1% year over year. The company also raised its guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Vertiv, with several firms lifting price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.32.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vertiv.

Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $322.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vertiv Right Now?

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
By Nathan Reiff | May 26, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget ChatGPT — This $57 Billion AI Trend Will Make Investors Rich
Forget ChatGPT — This $57 Billion AI Trend Will Make Investors Rich
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines