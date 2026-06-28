Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,023.70. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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